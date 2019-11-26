"I’m speaking to a room full of people and I can see my ideas resonate. Given the field that I work in, when I take the stage, people are usually expecting a talk about the severity of the food waste problem, its environmental effects, and our corresponding responsibilities. They’re expecting the same spiel that they’ve heard countless times before. But instead, I work hard to craft narratives that people can actually see themselves in. I try to challenge the conventional ways we’ve all been trained to think about and talk about charity. I feel most powerful when I can change people's minds."