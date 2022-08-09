Now, about that famous Scoville Scale. Since hot sauces come in all kinds of bottles and flavours — habanero, green chilli, Sichuan, red pepper, the list goes on — the Scoville Scale at least helps us organise them by spice level. For reference, between the 90 and 16,000,000 SHU (Scoville Heat Units), your average bottle of Tabasco falls at 2,500 SHU. With all that saucy info squared away, prepare for the sweet, savoury, and of course, spicy top picks, ahead.