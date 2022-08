Calling hot sauce just a "condiment" does a disservice to the deliciously sadistic substance. For those who like it hot, spice is a bonafide sensation. For those who like chemistry, spice is the pain-inducing chemical compound capsaicin that's found in hot peppers. And for those who simply enjoy a lil' extra oomph, it's a plate's saving grace. There is also a sea of hot sauces to choose from, all promising spice so shocking or enticing that you'll ascend to a new plane (or maybe simply eradicate your taste buds). To cut through all the chaos, we did the hard work for you and unearthed the internet's best hot sauces worthy of a spot in your cart, your cabinet, and most importantly, your heart.