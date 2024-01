Everyone wants to smell good — whether that means your body, your clothes or your home — but it can be quite an arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm. Snif cofounder Bryan Edwards recommends finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalisation to your space," he tells Refinery29. He continues: "High-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."