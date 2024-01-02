Although candles are essential to the plain-to-hypnotic-home pipeline, we did some digging and found that having an aromatic living space goes deeper than lovely scented wax jars. So we wrangled our favourite products that will have your space impressing olfactory systems day in, day out. From eco-friendly deodorisers to luxury cleaning products, scent bags to hang in your wardrobe and, of course, candles, the following picks will guide you to a good-smelling home.