Everyone wants to smell good — whether that means your body, your clothes or your home — but it can be quite an arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm. Snif cofounder Bryan Edwards recommends finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalisation to your space," he tells Refinery29. He continues: "High-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Although candles are essential to the plain-to-hypnotic-home pipeline, we did some digging and found that having an aromatic living space goes deeper than lovely scented wax jars. So we wrangled our favourite products that will have your space impressing olfactory systems day in, day out. From eco-friendly deodorisers to luxury cleaning products, scent bags to hang in your wardrobe and, of course, candles, the following picks will guide you to a good-smelling home.