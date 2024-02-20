We Found 25 Excellent Housewarming Gifts Under $50

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Registries are a party-goers best friend — whether you're headed to a wedding, baby shower, or, in this case, a housewarming shindig. Unfortunately, foolproof gift lists aren't so common for the latter. So what is a generous attendee to do when in need of the best housewarming gift for their host(s) of honor? Google "best housewarming gifts," obviously.
But no matter if Google brought you to this article or not, if you're scavenging the web for a few top-notch and affordable housewarming gifts, you've struck gold. Below, you'll find 25 home-sweet-home presents — from olive oil gift sets to handcrafted shot glasses, electric scrubbers to muslin blankets, and more. Oh, and did we mention that they're all under $50? In short, scroll on. Because there's no better way to say "welcome home" than with one or two of the following housewarming gifts.
Oils, Spices, & Condiments
There's nothing like getting your first place and the rude awakening of how much spices and oils actually cost, let alone quality ones. It never hurts to help stock up a friend's empty cabinets — especially if you're stopping by with some gourmet Graza or Brightland oils, rich Diaspora Co. spices, fan-favorite Mike's Hot Honey condiments, or a fully stocked rack.
Bar Cart Essentials
Home is where the bar cart is, but, just like ingredients, swanky glassware and tool kits get pricey. And since scoring your host a brand new cocktail station is a tad too eager, help out with one or two nifty bar cart gifts. We suggest heading to West Elm, Public Goods, Pottery Barn, and Amazon for some stylish, worthwhile accessories and drinkware.
Décor
Ah, home décor. It's so safe, yet so risky. Almost everyone loves getting new knick-knacks for their abode, but also plenty of people are, let's just say, particular about their living spaces' aesthetics. Ensure that your giftee is open to a little ornamentation first, and then score them anything from coasters to novelty candles, bud vases to adorable table lighting, and/or whatever will make their house bubble with personality.
Home Fragrance
Home fragrance can be just as risky as décor — but score your new homeowner a scent that they'll love, and you just secured yourself a lifetime of warm welcomes. Look to Fluff Co. for R29 readers' favorite room spray featuring an array of relaxing, sophisticated notes. Or let them choose their fragrance and cart a trendy fragrance warmer, adorable incense holder, or a hi-tech Pura diffuser they can put to use instead.
Linens & Aprons
Linens and aprons — we're talking kooky smocks, breathable muslin throws, and top-rated towels — are both fun and practical. Meaning, they won't end up in the junk drawer.
Practical Picks
They may not be glamorous (except for the sleek Nest soap and lotion set), but practical finds are some of the best housewarming gifts around. When in doubt, go for the electric scrubber they never knew they needed or the top-bought Japanese chef knife that one Amazon reviewer deems "a darn good knife that gets the job done." And if they're setting up a home office, give their pen collection a loving home. Simple and sweet.
