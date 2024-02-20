ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Home
ADVERTISEMENT

We Found 25 Excellent Housewarming Gifts Under $50

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated February 20, 2024, 10:45 PM
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Registries are a party-goers best friend — whether you're headed to a wedding, baby shower, or, in this case, a housewarming shindig. Unfortunately, foolproof gift lists aren't so common for the latter. So what is a generous attendee to do when in need of the best housewarming gift for their host(s) of honor? Google "best housewarming gifts," obviously.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But no matter if Google brought you to this article or not, if you're scavenging the web for a few top-notch and affordable housewarming gifts, you've struck gold. Below, you'll find 25 home-sweet-home presents — from olive oil gift sets to handcrafted shot glasses, electric scrubbers to muslin blankets, and more. Oh, and did we mention that they're all under $50? In short, scroll on. Because there's no better way to say "welcome home" than with one or two of the following housewarming gifts.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Oils, Spices, & Condiments

Graza "The Gift Set" Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $42

Shop This
Graza
"the Gift Set" Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$42.00
Graza
shop 4 products
Mike Hot's Honey
Combo Pack
$25.50
Mike's Hot Honey
Diaspora Co.
The Trio
$31.00
Diaspora Co.
Brightland
Rosette
$40.00
Brightland
kamenstein
20 Jar Revolving Spice Rack (spices Included)
$32.98$39.99
Amazon
There's nothing like getting your first place and the rude awakening of how much spices and oils actually cost, let alone quality ones. It never hurts to help stock up a friend's empty cabinets — especially if you're stopping by with some gourmet Graza or Brightland oils, rich Diaspora Co. spices, fan-favorite Mike's Hot Honey condiments, or a fully stocked rack.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Bar Cart Essentials

West Elm Roll-Up 9-Piece Bar Tools Set, $39.95

Shop This
West Elm
Roll-up 9-piece Bar Tools Set
$39.95
West Elm
Sweet July
Herringbone Handcrafted Shot Glasses & Caddy
$48.99$99.00
Pottery Barn
True
Glass Cocktail Shaker With Cocktail Recipes
$18.99
Amazon
Public Goods
Wine Glasses (set Of 4)
$20.50$24.95
Public Goods
Home is where the bar cart is, but, just like ingredients, swanky glassware and tool kits get pricey. And since scoring your host a brand new cocktail station is a tad too eager, help out with one or two nifty bar cart gifts. We suggest heading to West Elm, Public Goods, Pottery Barn, and Amazon for some stylish, worthwhile accessories and drinkware.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Décor

TimeinhandResin Natural Flowers Coasters, $13.01 $10.40

Shop This
TimeinhandResin
Colorful Pressed Real Flowers Coasters
$10.40$13.01
Etsy
Friends NYC
Cup Of Noodles Candle
$19.99
Friends NYC
Anthropologie
Chinoiserie Bud Vase
$32.00
Anthropologie
Smoko
Rue Mushroom Ambient Light (sage Green)
$22.00
Smoko
Ah, home décor. It's so safe, yet so risky. Almost everyone loves getting new knick-knacks for their abode, but also plenty of people are, let's just say, particular about their living spaces' aesthetics. Ensure that your giftee is open to a little ornamentation first, and then score them anything from coasters to novelty candles, bud vases to adorable table lighting, and/or whatever will make their house bubble with personality.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Home Fragrance

Fluff Co. Room Spray, $29

Shop This
Fluff Co.
Turn Down Room Spray
$29.00$129.00
Fluff Co.
Candle Warmers Etc.
2-in-1 Candle & Fragrance Warmer
$18.99$20.99
Amazon
Pura
Fragrance V3 Diffuser
$34.99
Amazon
PropsAndPop
Backflow Incense Holder
$38.21$44.95
Etsy
Home fragrance can be just as risky as décor — but score your new homeowner a scent that they'll love, and you just secured yourself a lifetime of warm welcomes. Look to Fluff Co. for R29 readers' favorite room spray featuring an array of relaxing, sophisticated notes. Or let them choose their fragrance and cart a trendy fragrance warmer, adorable incense holder, or a hi-tech Pura diffuser they can put to use instead.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Linens & Aprons

Uncommon Goods Dessert Dog Apron, $34

Shop This
Uncommon Goods
Dessert Dog Apron
$34.00
Uncommon Goods
Anthropologie
Leva Jacquard Dish Towels, Set Of 3
$34.00
Anthropologie
EMME
Muslin Throw Blanket
$27.91$49.99
Amazon
Brooklinen
Waffle Hand Towels
$39.20$49.00
Brooklinen
Linens and aprons — we're talking kooky smocks, breathable muslin throws, and top-rated towels — are both fun and practical. Meaning, they won't end up in the junk drawer.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Practical Picks

Szfixez Electric Spin Scrubber, $35.99

Shop This
Szfixez
Electric Spin Scrubber
$35.99$45.99
Amazon
Maydear
Dousy Bamboo Pen Holder
$27.99$34.99
Wayfair
NEST Fragrances
Grapefruit Liquid Soap And Hand Lotion Gif...
$49.40$58.00
Amazon
Imarku
Japanese Chef Knife
$39.99$69.99
Amazon
They may not be glamorous (except for the sleek Nest soap and lotion set), but practical finds are some of the best housewarming gifts around. When in doubt, go for the electric scrubber they never knew they needed or the top-bought Japanese chef knife that one Amazon reviewer deems "a darn good knife that gets the job done." And if they're setting up a home office, give their pen collection a loving home. Simple and sweet.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.

More from Home

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT