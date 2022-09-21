13 Wedding Horror Stories You Have To Read To Believe

It's coming up to wedding season which can only mean one thing: wedding drama.
Chances are you've had a wild wedding experience. Maybe there was that one aunt who drunkenly embarrassed your entire family. Maybe a bride got stood up, or the groom said the wrong name at the altar (thank you Ross Geller for cementing that fear in our minds).
Unsurprisingly, the best place to find an ever-growing list of nuptial nightmares is Reddit. Everyone — from wedding planners to DJs to relatives — goes on the site's forums to spill the beans on the worst weddings ever.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the wildest, funniest, saddest, and most wacky wedding horror stories we found on Reddit. Read 'em and weep (or laugh).
"My wedding was set for September 1st. I checked every weather report for the area going back five years. It had not rained on that date for all five of those years. But just in case, I decided to have my wedding at a golf course inside the ballroom. We had a bouncy house planned for the kids. My husband was in the military, so we were going to have a sword ceremony as we ran out to our car. We had family and friends from Italy, China, the Philippines, and Romania fly in for our wedding in Salt Lake [City]. It all went to shit when it began to rain.
"We cancelled the bouncy house on the way to the venue and were thanking our lucky stars we had planned on having it inside. Well, we are halfway through dinner when it begins to hail. Hail the size of golf balls fell and dented cars, cracked windshields, and brought everyone on the patio inside.
"We were in the middle of cutting the cake when the cops came into the venue and had to evacuate our wedding because there were flash floods. Everyone dashed to their cars and had to go around the opposite side of the entire lake the golf course was on because flash floods had wiped out the roads. We had to pick up multiple people who were broken down on the side of the road because they didn't put gas in their damn cars and there [were] absolutely no gas stations on that side of the lake.
"Oh, and to top it all off, my ex-boyfriend showed up to crash my wedding and had sex with one of my bridesmaids in the venue bathroom before he got kicked out. The venue flooded a few hours after our evacuation. Cheers to the most memorable wedding ever: mine." — Sweat-It-Out
"My friend was about to get married and when the priest said, 'Speak now or forever hold your peace.' Some girl, [who] I think was one of the groom's old girlfriends, emerged from out of the curtains. I should mention she wasn't even invited, and I can see why now. She started singing a fucking song about how he shouldn't say yes and instead run away with her.
"WELL, HE FUCKING AGREED! AND IN SONG AS WELL! They had no shame; they planned out their escape, too. They just sang in front of the entire party that they would meet each other at the back door and run away together. The poor bride just sat there crying. I felt absolutely terrible for her." — Jerlko
"I have extensive experience as an events coordinator, including private events such as weddings.
"The worst I've personally witnessed had a groom's baby mama (and ex-fiancé) come to the reception uninvited. She grabbed the wedding cake, chucked it at the newlyweds, and began screaming how he was a deadbeat dad while she grabbed table-wine bottles that she smashed on the ground.
"Everyone was stunned in shock at first, but the ex-fiancé was ultimately restrained by the groomsmen. We called the police, and she was charged with assault, assault with a weapon (from waving around a wine bottle and clocking a groomsman), and destruction of private property (both from the couple and the venue). In the end, the parents of the groom asked me to arrange a lovely (and secret) private dinner for the newlyweds and their bridal party to make up for the fiasco." — AnaphylacticHippo