8 Wedding Horror Stories We Found On Reddit

It's wedding season. Which can only mean one thing: wedding drama.
Chances are you've had a crazy wedding experience. Maybe there was that one aunt who drunkenly embarrassed your entire family. Or maybe a friend got left at the altar. You'll never forget the looks on everyone's faces.
Unsurprisingly, the best place to find an ever-growing list of nuptial nightmares is Reddit. Everyone — from wedding planners to DJs to relatives — goes on the site's forums to spill the beans on the worst weddings ever.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the craziest, funniest, saddest, and most insane wedding horror stories we found on Reddit. Read 'em and weep (or laugh).
"It all went to shit when it began to rain."
"My wedding was set for September 1st. I checked every weather report for the area going back five years. It had not rained on that date for all five of those years. But just in case, I decided to have my wedding at a golf course inside the ballroom. We had a bouncy house planned for the kids. My husband was in the military, so we were going to have a sword ceremony as we ran out to our car. We had family and friends from Italy, China, the Philippines, and Romania fly in for our wedding in Salt Lake [City]. It all went to shit when it began to rain.
"We canceled the bouncy house on the way to the venue, and were thanking our lucky stars we had planned on having it inside. Well, we are halfway through dinner when it begins to hail. Hail the size of golf balls fell and dented cars, cracked windshields, and brought everyone on the patio inside.
"We were in the middle of cutting the cake when the cops came into the venue and had to evacuate our wedding because there were flash floods. Everyone dashed to their cars and had to go around the opposite side of the entire lake the golf course was on because flash floods had wiped out the roads. We had to pick up multiple people who were broken down on the side of the road because they didn't put gas in their damn cars and there [were] absolutely no gas stations on that side of the lake.
"Oh, and to top it all off, my ex-boyfriend showed up to crash my wedding and had sex with one of my bridesmaids in the venue bathroom before he got kicked out. The venue flooded a few hours after our evacuation. Cheers to the most memorable wedding ever: mine." — Sweat-It-Out
"Got punched in the face by the groom."
"Friend is a photographer. Does weddings. Got punched in the face by the groom because the groom decided that the photographer was 'taking too many photos of the bride.' Weddings seem to bring out the worst in humanity." — BANNEDFROMALAMO
"My dad fell out of a bus and dislocated his knee at my brother's wedding before the ceremony..."
"He held the pain and got on with the day, although he had to stop every two minutes and yelp with pain during his speech. In the end, he collapsed on the floor in pain whilst my mum (who thought he was making a fuss) was making him do the dancing, whilst he, a true Scotsman, was wearing a kilt... He had to be taken away to hospital, sort of dampened the day tbh." — fortunaisland
"Some girl, [who] I think was one of the groom's old girlfriends, emerged from out of the curtains."
"My friend was about to get married and when the priest said, 'Speak now or forever hold your peace,' some girl, [who] I think was one of the groom's old girlfriends, emerged from out of the curtains. I should mention she wasn't even invited, and I can see why now. She started singing a fucking song about how he shouldn't say yes and instead run away with her.
"WELL, HE FUCKING AGREED! AND IN SONG AS WELL! They had no shame; they planned out their escape, too. They just sang in front of the entire party that they would meet each other at the back door and run away together.
"The poor bride just sat there crying. I felt absolutely terrible for her." — Jerlko
"I couldn't speak. I was humiliated."
"My sister brought a strange girl with her that I didn't know to my wedding; she didn't ask if this was okay, just seemed to be pleased that a girl was hotter than me and showing me up.
"The girl showed up at the reception, then proceeded to dance and gyrate with my new husband. I asked him to stop, but he said, no, he doesn't want to dance with me and was grabbing her bum. I cried alone in the loo for 30 minutes.
"Then our cab came to take us to our hotel and I was looking longingly at my dad in hope he would notice how sad I am. I couldn't speak. I was humiliated. I then got completely drunk on whiskey in the hotel bar at midnight, in my huge dress, telling all women never to get married. I couldn't undo my dress or get my hair undone.
"I woke up to piles of hair on the floor I'd ripped out, a giant puff of ripped, white fabric, my wedding ring in the bath, and my jewelry broken. Nine missed calls and a missed flight to our honeymoon." — Hulabalulabop
"I see him wipe something that looks like chocolate on the BRIDE'S dress."
"I was at a friend's wedding reception and we're having a good time dancing. A different friend's kid (maybe 5 or 6 years old) was hiding under a table while his parents were getting shitfaced and ignoring him.
"The kid then starts running and laughing through the dance floor, and I see him wipe something that looks like chocolate on the BRIDE'S dress. She's mortified, and everybody stops dancing. It was shit. He had shit into his hand and wiped it on people.
"Years later, my wedding was child-free." — brujahbattalion
"She grabbed the wedding cake, chucked it at the newlyweds."
"I have extensive experience as an events coordinator, including private events such as weddings.
"The worst I've personally witnessed had a groom's baby mama (and ex-fiancé) come to the reception uninvited. She grabbed the wedding cake, chucked it at the newlyweds, and began screaming how he was a deadbeat dad while she grabbed table-wine bottles that she smashed on the ground.
"Everyone was stunned in shock at first, but the ex-fiancé was ultimately restrained by the groomsmen. We called the police, and she was charged with assault, assault with a weapon (from waving around a wine bottle and clocking a groomsman), and destruction of private property (both from the couple and the venue). What a charmer. In the end, the parents of the groom asked me to arrange a lovely (and secret) private dinner for the newlyweds and their bridal party to make up for the fiasco.
"Tl;dr: Psycho baby mama showed up, destroyed reception. So, not quite bridezilla, but the groom dodged marrying one." — AnaphylacticHippo
"Groom has sex with the stripper at his bachelor party the night before."
"Cousin April's 1992 wedding was ours. In no particular order:
"Groom has sex with the stripper at his bachelor party the night before.
"Was super-proud they were getting married at a wedding chapel John Wayne Bobbitt was working at.
"Bride and groom snort coke in their limo on the way to their reception.
"Bride and groom continue to snort coke in the bathrooms at their reception.
"All relatives get blind-drunk, including my husband's grandparents. We were the only sober ones.
"Cousin Laurie wants to dance to 'I Wanna Fuck You Like An Animal' with my husband, who happens to be one of her first cousins.
"One of the relatives made off with all the table decorations.
"All kids under 10 years old smeared wedding cake and food all over each other.
"Groom [and] bride returned to her mother's house with the rest of the family. All they cared about was opening envelopes for $$$. They gave a shit less about anything else.
"Amazingly, marriage lasted 10 years. I guess cousin April got tired of her husband not coming home at night because he 'was too tired to drive home.' Oh, yeah. And she's a teacher to elementary-school children." — a_sheila
