8 Wedding Horror Stories We Found On Reddit

"My wedding was set for September 1st. I checked every weather report for the area going back five years. It had not rained on that date for all five of those years. But just in case, I decided to have my wedding at a golf course inside the ballroom. We had a bouncy house planned for the kids. My husband was in the military, so we were going to have a sword ceremony as we ran out to our car. We had family and friends from Italy, China, the Philippines, and Romania fly in for our wedding in Salt Lake [City]. It all went to shit when it began to rain."We canceled the bouncy house on the way to the venue, and were thanking our lucky stars we had planned on having it inside. Well, we are halfway through dinner when it begins to hail. Hail the size of golf balls fell and dented cars, cracked windshields, and brought everyone on the patio inside."We were in the middle of cutting the cake when the cops came into the venue and had to evacuate our wedding because there were flash floods. Everyone dashed to their cars and had to go around the opposite side of the entire lake the golf course was on because flash floods had wiped out the roads. We had to pick up multiple people who were broken down on the side of the road because they didn't put gas in their damn cars and there [were] absolutely no gas stations on that side of the lake."Oh, and to top it all off, my ex-boyfriend showed up to crash my wedding and had sex with one of my bridesmaids in the venue bathroom before he got kicked out. The venue flooded a few hours after our evacuation. Cheers to the most memorable wedding ever: mine." — Sweat-It-Out