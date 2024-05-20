3:00pm: After devouring lunch, I try to wind down in preparation for my night flight. I close the shutters, put in my earplugs, and crawl into bed with a book, hoping for a pre-flight nap. Some days I'm lucky, others not so much. Today, unfortunately, sleep eludes me. I lie in bed willing myself to drift off, but eventually, my alarm jolts me back to reality — it's time to get ready for the afternoon "pickup time" (when we check out of the hotel and head to the airport).