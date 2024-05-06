Rent & Council Rates: $1,000, which is half of the mortgage/rates payments. My partner has a mortgage and I've just moved into his place so at the moment the bulk of my savings sits in a mortgage offset account to bring down the interest payments on that and I pay him "rent". Provided things remain stable between us, we will eventually formalise this a little more but for the moment I want that money to remain fairly accessible to me. I'm working on building up a savings account that has at least three months' worth of expenses before I tie up the bulk of my savings into a mortgage; at the same time trying to build wealth and invest in shares so it's taking some determination! We have a joint account (we use credit cards to get airline points) that is for shared expenses - groceries, eating out, and entertainment. This gets paid in full every fortnight. We keep everything else separate but will occasionally pool money for certain things (holidays together for example). This is a fairly new arrangement since I moved in and for the time being it works for us, especially since we earn fairly similar salaries.

Loan Payments: $900 monthly to my personal loan ($400 more than required payments). Credit card that I pay off in full every fortnight.

Electricity: $80 (my half)

Internet: $50 (my half)

Health Insurance: $84

Car Insurance: $105

Charitable Donations: $105

Gym: $90

Substack: $15

Spotify: $13

Phone: $10

Binge/Prime: $25 (my siblings and partner pay for other streaming services and we all share these amongst each other)

Holiday Savings: $1,000

Shares/ETFs: $1,000

Main Savings: $300 (aiming to increase once the personal loan has been paid off)

Car: $160 (covers rego, servicing etc. It's a fairly new car so not anticipating any major issues in the next couple of years)

Splurge/"buffer" Account: (To prevent me from touching my main savings) $600

House Savings Account: $100 (this is an account for both of us to contribute to, to save for bigger but still "fun" household expenses like artwork or new furniture)

Everyday expenses: (groceries, eating out, entertainment etc) roughly $2,000-$2,500/month which is split evenly with my partner