A Week In South East Melbourne As A Hospo Worker & Piano Teacher On $40,000

7:20 — Wake up from a rough sleep. I do my morning routine and today, I also journal some of my dreams. I tend to have stress dreams, so this is my way of bringing my subconscious thoughts to the surface.



8:00 — Breakfast is a very sugary bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, guilt free because I gotta load up on carbs before my swim. American cereal is amazing — I have a few boxes of this magical substance stockpiled from when some family was visiting over the summer.



8:30 — Head off to the pool. I take a Panadol before going in because I’m not feeling the best physically or emotionally. I do a light session this time: 1.5km ($7.80). While swimming, I develop the urge to download some ~apps~. I get my free shower with endless hot water. $7.80



10:30 — I head to the market and get some ingredients for Tom Yum fried rice: fried tofu, green beans, a tomato, a lime and some Autumn Crisp grapes. I pay cash to avoid surcharges ($22.65). I stuff my entire grocery bag unceremoniously into my cooler bag and rush to meet up with my best friend. $22.65



11:00 — It’s always a good time for fro-yo. My best friend gives me a ‘congratulations on your break-up’ gift: a cute little avocado plushie. It actually has a hole in it that I’ll have to mend but that just makes it more special. The staff member finds my use of a mouse with my phone hilarious when I go to scan my membership ($15.37). I’m hoping to hold out until EOFY sales for a new phone (that’s Mouse Mention #3 btw). Afterwards, we go on a short walk and run into my best friend’s ex for the first time since they split up. We have a little catch up and I'm happy to say it was all civil and friendly. My best friend was quaking in her boots/thongs, ngl. She comments on my complete lack of social anxiety, proven by my shameless use of The Mouse in public (Mouse Mention #4). We pop into Coles for a few groceries: pretzels, lollies, muesli bars, avocado, and bread. I use my dad’s staff discount for 5% off ($19.19). $34.56



12:45 — Home. I put away my groceries, hang up my swimming stuff to dry, then take a nap.



14:00 — Lunch is a wholegrain sandwich with grated cheese and carrot with mayo. It sounds weird but don’t bag it until you try it. I take an iron supplement along with my usuals. Piano teaching admin, then I go for a walk to visit the dogs and fill them in on my life.



15:00 — I'm at my parents' place for piano practice. I’m learning a few of Liszt’s Consolations — they're absolutely beautiful pieces composed for consoling, as the name would suggest. Sometimes, when I’m playing them, it feels like a musical hug. On another note, my wireless keyboard has arrived from eBay. No more voice to text! It's foldable so I'll be able to carry it around with me. It even comes with a collapsible phone stand. What a win. I also grab a carton of milk from my parents.



16:30 — Teaching. Today, I introduced a new game to one of my students. I’m taking this teaching course on the side for professional development, though I don’t intend on becoming a full-time music teacher. I adapted this game from a learning activity I was assessed on last weekend. It’s early days still, but the course is definitely paying off. Metaphorically, not literally — RIP my $1300. Maybe I’ll get some good karma out of this? My student had the biggest smile I’ve ever seen on his face, so it's definitely a success.



17:45 — Back at the parents' to practice a bit more piano and mend my avo plushie.



18:30 — I pick up my friend E from the station, I’m having her over for dinner. E says The Mouse is cute, which definitely balances out all the hate I get for it (Mouse Mention #5). We go to Woolies and grab a salad kit, crackers, a grazing platter kit and some dips. We also get strawberries and raspberries to eat with chocolate fondue — a great way to use up left over chocolate. E wants to pay but I wave her off since I’ll be keeping the leftovers anyways. I tell her she can transfer me back however much she wants; I’m not too fussed ($32.50). Dinner wraps up after 3 hours and I drop E back home. She doesn’t live far from me and this way we get to talk longer. She transfers me $12 for dinner. $20.50



21:45 — Back to mine. I do some Duolingo Spanish. I just hit a 100-day streak! I’m rewarded with 3 extra streak freezes. Me siento bien esta noche. Night routine and lights out at around 22:45.



Daily total: $85.51