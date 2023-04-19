A Week In Carnegie, Melbourne, As A Piano Teacher & Hospo Worker On $38,000

8:20am — I find a MASSIVE rat dropping in the kitchen — not great news. I do a Google search on pest infestations and take everything underneath the sink out. I discover old mice droppings on the bottom of the shelf, and an opening around the sink pipe that leads to outside, where the pests must have gotten in. I call my best friend S. because this is not what I was expecting this morning. I also find a fully grown snail under the sink that's somehow still alive. I take it outside and put it on a leaf. I clean up all the droppings and wipe everything down. To fix the hole, I get a leftover wall-patch and plaster and get to work. I already know how to do this because I had to fix a hole in my bathroom a few weeks ago. S. stays with me on the phone the whole time as if I’m on a hotline. After that whole mess, I eat my breakfast — toast with hazelnut spread and a banana.