9 Australian Theatre & Musical Productions You Can’t Miss In 2023

Like many other areas of the entertainment industry, theatre productions and musicals were indelibly impacted by the pandemic.
But since gradually returning to the stage, there's been more appetite than ever before for a day or night out at the theatre.
But since gradually returning to the stage, there's been more appetite than ever before for a day or night out at the theatre.
From Tony Award-winning Wicked to Australia's version of Broadway's Tina – Tina Turner The Musical, there are plenty of productions taking place across major capital cities in Australia. They're filled with diverse talent, catchy tunes and thought-provoking storylines to captivate everyone from newbies to seasoned theatregoers.
Here's a roundup of the must-see productions coming to a theatre near you in 2023.