Cosy games, a term popularised by TikTok , has been flooding our FYPs since lockdown. Found mostly on a Nintendo Switch, these games ditch the full throttle-action that's usually associated with video games in favour of more laid-back gameplay. Think: farming, cooking, wandering the woods, building houses and collecting things. AKA, all the good stuff. Sparked by the criticism that people who only play Animal Crossing aren't 'real' gamers ( plot twist: you are ), the # cosygames movement has already amassed over 250 million views, filled with women sharing their gaming recommendations, because, yes, we're gamers too.