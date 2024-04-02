I became financially responsible for myself at the age of 22. When I landed my graduate job, I moved to Melbourne CBD as I thought it would make it easier to get to work every morning with less travel time. At that time, I had maybe $10,000 in savings and my family as my financial safety net should anything go wrong. Little did I know that covid would hit 2 months after and people would work from home for the next year anyway, so technically, I could have saved an extra year's worth of income. Now, I have built a decent financial buffer for myself, but I know that should anything ever happen, my family will always be my strongest support and safety net, both financially and emotionally.