Data Analyst24Melbourne CBDShe/Her$102,000$149,000. This includes my apartment valued at $534,000 (which I just purchased last year through a First Home Buyer Shared Equity Scheme), $32,000 in super , approximately $13,000 in Raiz investments investing directly in various ETFs, a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio worth about $20,000, $28,000 worth of cash (of which I'm planning to move a portion towards investments soon) and $10,000 worth of investments in different start-up companies (angel investments) and individual companies.$488,000. This includes my bank mortgage which is $336,000, an additional $120,000 from the First Home Buyer Shared Equity Scheme (interest-free) for my apartment and my HECS debt which has accumulated to about $32,000. Note: I do also have a $0 annual fee credit card which I use for my recurring expenses, but it gets paid off every statement period to avoid incurring any interest.$2,083. This is the amount that gets credited into my bank account fortnightly. I salary sacrifice $550 pre-tax into my super as a concessional contribution every paycheque to minimise taxes, which is why my paycheque amount is lower than it otherwise would be.