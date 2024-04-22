I hold a double bachelor's degree, a prerequisite for becoming a secondary teacher in Australia. Please note that I am not an English teacher, and my language skills may not be the best—so please be gentle. My parents paid for my university education upfront, securing a 20% discount. I am incredibly fortunate that they did this for both my brother and me. Being the first in their respective families to attend university, my parents were able to do so for free, courtesy of the Whitlam government in the 1970s. They wanted us to have the same benefit, and I am deeply grateful to have started my career without any debt.