5:30pm: At my parent’s place for dinner. We’re having crumbed fish, chips, and salad. My Dad loves his air fryer. The food is lovely and crisp, even though plated up, it looks like a kid’s meal from the local RSL. Mum and I chat for hours afterward, while Dad goes back inside to watch the telly to sit on a comfier chair. I help clean up, and Mum informs me of the schedule for Easter Sunday. I ask her if she needs me to bring any food, and she decides that I can buy the blueberries because they are expensive right now. Considering she doesn’t want me to cook anything, I accept that I’ll be buying some stupidly expensive blueberries for this Easter.