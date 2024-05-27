Rent: I live with my partner in Geelong, Victoria. We're renting a three-bedroom house, we moved from Melbourne about six months ago and we're paying $2,346 per month (about the same as what we paid for a tiny apartment in Melbourne). We split our rent via salary, so I pay $892 and F pays $1,454.

Loan Repayments: $244 comes out of my pay per month for my HELP debt.

Groceries: My partner and I share the grocery shopping, if a shop is over $100 we tend to split it, otherwise whoever is shopping will pay. I spend about $300-$400 for my share.

Transport: $400. This includes car running costs, fuel, rego, Myki and the occasional Uber.

Phone: $25. I use Woolworths mobile, mainly because you get 10% off one shop per month.

Donations: Each month I donate roughly $100-150 to different charities or causes. I used to have a direct debit, but I'm enjoying being a bit more intentional about where my donations go each month.

Spotify: $17.99 for my partner and me (my partner has other streaming services she pays for).

Patreon: $6.50

Electricity & Gas: $100

Internet: $40

Gym: Approx. $100. I buy multi-visit passes.