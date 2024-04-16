7am — It's Monday and my alarm has been going off for 30 minutes. I know I'm terrible at getting up with it and true to form I've been hitting snooze consistently and somehow the pup has been ignoring it too. I get up to take my spray medication. I'm not sure whether I'm meant to start my injections or not. I um and ah about it for a bit before finally taking it as the nurse had said I'd have a day on the first med and then start the injections. I make breakfast which is a bagel with butter and Vegemite and a coffee and scroll through my emails while I eat. I have an email from Medicare telling me my claim for the anaesthetist for my last egg collection has finally been paid ($466). Depressingly, I only got $134 back from Medicare from the $600 fee. I'll have to check with my private health to see if it will cover anything else. $466