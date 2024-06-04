Mortgage: Approximately $4,500 a month. I live alone in a two-bedroom apartment in Sydney's inner West. My mortgage happens to be due the day after my salary gets deposited into my account, so I don't really worry about putting that aside. I just spend whatever is left after the mortgage gets taken out of my account.

Loan Repayments: I recently paid off all my student loans, which is a huge relief given the way inflation is going. I use a credit card to pay for almost everything, but I don't really see that as "loan" — I always ensure I have sufficient money in my account to cover my credit card bill, so I use a credit card like I would a debit card. The difference is I get to keep my own money in my offset account for longer, and I get to earn some points as a bonus.

Gym Membership: $100. I have a basic gym membership with no classes included, since I work really long hours and wouldn't get to make the classes anyway.

Amazon Prime: $10 membership

Public Transport: $300 which includes public transport, and occasional Ubers and taxis.

Phone: $55 phone plan.

Strata Levy: $750. Oof, writing this down hurts! But it also includes building insurance. I pay an additional $50 a month on home contents insurance.

Utilities & Internet: $210

Private Health: $150

Horse Riding Lessons: $600