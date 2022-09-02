The Teacher’s Pet Podcast Is Re-Released In Australia After Lynette Dawson Murder Verdict

Episodes of The Teacher’s Pet have been dropping weekly since mid-May, but as the case has gained public interest, the content and direction of the podcast has changed. Behind-the-scenes characters have reached out with new and forgotten evidence, and the government’s interest has been piqued. Lyn’s family have allowed themselves to hope for the first time in a long time that they may find out what happened to her. And the podcast is not over yet; Hedley had originally imagined eight episodes of The Teacher’s Pet but this week marks episode 10, with more to follow. It's top of the Australian podcast charts, and the case is all over the national news. Something has to come of the investigation. It's stirred the pot too vigorously.