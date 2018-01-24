Who was there?
What happened on the night?
Reporter Madison Marriage goes undercover at one of London's most successful but secretive charity dinners. The Presidents Club Charity Dinner is a fundraiser like ‘something out of the 1970s’.— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 23, 2018
Read the full story: https://t.co/uUf86pxGm3 pic.twitter.com/OaRFqFQfru
What's happened since?
They weren't all old. Many were my age or younger - millennial men. This stuff isn't dying out.— Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoconnor_) January 24, 2018
We're all living in 2018, meanwhile, these guys are out here living in 1918 https://t.co/KACG1BTnGX— Donara Barojan?️♀️ (@donara_barojan) January 23, 2018
Went to a drinks do a few years back hosted by one of these individuals. Waitresses were all dressed in stripper gear. It was totally bizarre. Will never forget asking one who looked upset if she was ok. She just broke down in tears. I’ll never forget it https://t.co/A2aNMN8Lqg— David Hatcher (@hatcherdavid) January 23, 2018
Jesus Christ. This should be a proper nation-shaking, huge story. But I can't shake the feeling that it's going to be swept under the carpet. Disgusting stuff, some of it was nearly unreadable. https://t.co/oN34ApYQDL— Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) January 23, 2018