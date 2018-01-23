Story from News

Germaine Greer Says Women "Spread Their Legs" For Weinstein

Natalie Gil
Photo: Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs/Getty Images.
Another week, another offensive remark from Germaine Greer. Not content with waging a decades-long war against transgender women, the controversial 78-year-old writer has taken aim at Harvey Weinstein's victims and the #MeToo movement, and virtually no one is in the least bit surprised.
Speaking at Australia House in London, where she was receiving the accolade of Australian of the Year (okay, then), she said the women who had spoken out against Weinstein had "spread [their] legs" for him and that it was "too late... to start whingeing."
"If you spread your legs because he said 'be nice to me and I'll give you a job in a movie' then I'm afraid that's tantamount to consent, and it's too late now to start whingeing about that," the Female Eunuch author said, before going on to attack #MeToo and Woody Allen's adopted daughter (and accuser) Dylan Farrow.
Advertisement
"I want, I've always wanted, to see women react [to sexual harassment] immediately," Greer said, adding that "in the old days," women would "slap down" predatory men. "I want women to react here and now. I want the woman on a train who feels a man's hand where it shouldn't be… to be able to say quite clearly, 'Stop'," she continued, although she did acknowledge that Weinstein's power could have made it more difficult.
On the topic of Dylan Farrow's allegations against Woody Allen, Greer's views were also as out-of-touch as you'd expect. "It was 20 years ago, so you want [Woody Allen] to stop making movies now?" she said, adding: "It might be a good idea because he's probably no good any more."
While her comments sparked outrage and angered many people, very few were surprised, with a huge number of social media users effectively letting out an audible sigh.
Sometimes, just sometimes, it's not even worth getting riled up.
Read These Next
Why We Need To Listen To Each Other If We Want #MeToo To Survive
The Hunt For Female Agency In The #MeToo Era
The Backlash Against #MeToo Shows Why #Resistance Isn't Enough
Advertisement
Germaine Greer Says Women Spread Legs Weinstein MeToo
News
written by Natalie Gil
Photo: Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs/Getty Images.

More from Global News

R29 Original Series