Toby Young Resigns Over Deleted Sexist Tweets

Hi @toadmeister, that wasn’t Danny Boyle’s wife. It was his student DAUGHTER who was a MINOR at the time.— Ana ফরজানা (@wordsbyana) January 2, 2018
I’ve known this family since childhood. We’ve grown up together & I know her date of birth.
In case it wasn’t obvious, Toby Young is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/XbndQImDb7
Toby Young being a sexist creep, example no. 2 (Claudia Winkleman): pic.twitter.com/54tdd3oDGP— Ana ফরজানা (@wordsbyana) January 3, 2018
Toby Young being a sexist creep, example no. 3 (Padma Lakshmi): pic.twitter.com/J9YKydpyTA— Ana ফরজানা (@wordsbyana) January 3, 2018
Toby Young being a sexist creep, example no. 4 (unnamed woman MP sitting behind @Ed_Miliband in 2011 & 2012): pic.twitter.com/97SOmkEh79— Ana ফরজানা (@wordsbyana) January 3, 2018
Toby Young being a sexist creep, example no. 5 (women at the 2009 Emmy Awards): pic.twitter.com/SVwF4Jb5Dg— Ana ফরজানা (@wordsbyana) January 3, 2018
Toby Young being a sexist creep, example no. 6 (Gail Simmons): pic.twitter.com/Mv7BMAPd1U— Ana ফরজানা (@wordsbyana) January 3, 2018
Toby Young being a sexist creep, example no. 7 (Helen Mirren): pic.twitter.com/yzsN4IhCzx— Ana ফরজানা (@wordsbyana) January 3, 2018
Ridiculous outcry over Toby Young. He will bring independence, rigour and caustic wit. Ideal man for job— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 3, 2018
Toby Young @toadmeister is worthy of his appointment to the OFS but it is a mistake for him to belittle sexist comments by labelling them “politically incorrect” a term frequently used to dismiss unacceptable comments about, and behaviour towards, women and minorities— Margot James (@margot_james_mp) January 3, 2018