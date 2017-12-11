Secondly, there are things that aren't necessarily a crime but are very unpleasant for women and risk chasing them away from these spaces. If some horrible bloke came up to us now and started being a nuisance – not necessarily what you’d think of as criminal behaviour – in any sort of self-respecting establishment, there’s going to be a point where someone may come over and ask this guy to leave. That’s what happens in pubs, clubs, restaurants and shops up and down the land. That’s not criminal enforcement, but that is saying, ‘This is not a public street, this is an establishment that we’re inviting people into and we’re going to have some rules that are a bit higher than criminal law’. The Facebooks and Twitters say they do that but they could do better and if they don’t, then there will come a point when consumers, as we all are, should be thinking about what our response is.