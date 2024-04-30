12:25pm: After a few delays, namely my friend sleeping through her alarm and then not getting out of bed fast enough, she drives to my place and we head to the cafe about 30 minutes away. We both get an oat latte with a soy milk cake ($10.50) which was better than expected! We had our doubts, but the cake was surprisingly dense and not too sweet, just the way we like it. We chat for an hour or so before driving to the next spot to get some toasties. On the way there, I had a little jump scare when I saw the petrol prices, it was $235/L in that area! I make a mental note to fill up the next time I get a chance. I remember the prices in my area were still $180ish per Litre.