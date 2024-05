Both my parents worked full-time and never really had the time or energy to have conversations about money with me. My parents were immigrants who came to Australia to escape from the war in Vietnam. Thanks to their hard work I never felt that my life was lacking or that I was missing out on anything, yet somehow I knew our family was not as well off as others and at some point I became conscious of that.Writing this, I recall an early memory of guilt about asking my parents to buy me a bag from Myer. I suppose I never really asked for much as a kid so they bought it for me without hesitation. A few days later, I took that small denim bag to school and, for whatever reason, I distinctly remember feeling guilty that I made my parents spend their money on something unnecessary like that. So even though they never spoke to me about finances or the importance of money, I guess I've always had a quiet consciousness of money