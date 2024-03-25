Haha. It was, and still is, a favourite topic in our family. Mum taught me to save and network, Dad taught me to invest. I grew up with two extremely ambitious and entrepreneurial parents who had many different careers that enabled them to grow their wealth (both are Jacks of all trades). They grew up lower-middle class, and I'm super proud of them for everything they managed to accomplish, including early-retirement. They instilled in me the mentality that money = independence. To strive to the point where one day, money doesn't become a constant factor to worry about and gain back my time to do the things I care about. Though with that being said, the disagreements we often have is the generational financial expectations they have for their kids (when to buy a house, my income, how much to spend etc.). I'm well aware that this is mostly from a place of concern. The financial mobility they enjoyed sometimes just doesn't feel attainable now.