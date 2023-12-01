R29 Editor Picks: What We’re Watching, Reading & Listening To In December

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
December is here and that can only mean one thing — sitting on the couch and binge watching as much Dawson's Creek as much as we possibly can (oh, and Christmas).
As we clock off work, it's safe to say that we're going to be spending this summer polishing off our beach reads or hiding inside with the air conditioner on blast, getting some quality time in with our telly.
It's hard to figure out what TV shows or movies to watch, what books to read, or what to listen to, simply because there is just. So. Much. Out. There. But don't worry, we've got your back. The Refinery29 Australia team is sharing everything we're watching, listening to, reading, playing, and seeing this coming December — from highly anticipated cinema releases, to books that have been on our TBR pile for a while, to the so-bad-they're-good Christmas flicks, all the way to albums featuring earworm after earworm.
Consider this your cultural bible for the month of December. Enjoy!