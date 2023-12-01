16 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

When the gifting window is closing, the mass procrastinator panic commences. Will the pearl necklace for your sister make it in time? Is the viral lip balm you were eyeing for your partner sold out? We’ve all been in the situation where the shipping cutoff odds are no longer in our favour, or we’re stressing out on what to shop for our hard-to-shop-for friend. Well, it’s time to scrap plan A and jump ship to a speedier plan B: The last-minute Christmas gifts that will deliver in both time and style.
Whether you need a gift ASAP for upcoming holiday parties or gift exchange or just have a feeling you might be having these same panicky thoughts on December 21, bookmark this page. Yes, that means you, natural procrastinators! We know you’re always left standing in the week before Christmas wondering where the time has gone. They may not be the most personalised presents, but each of these easily obtained options is a solid, wrap-worthy option that’s more thoughtful than a wad of cash, from reliable Amazon Prime items and cosy blankets to a luxurious beauty bundle and more. Scroll ahead to peruse foolproof last-minute gifts from some of our favourite fast-shipping retailers that will save the day.
