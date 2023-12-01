16 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

When the gifting window is closing, the mass procrastinator panic commences. Will the pearl necklace for your sister make it in time? Is the viral lip balm you were eyeing for your partner sold out? We’ve all been in the situation where the shipping cutoff odds are no longer in our favour, or we’re stressing out on what to shop for our hard-to-shop-for friend. Well, it’s time to scrap plan A and jump ship to a speedier plan B: The last-minute Christmas gifts that will deliver in both time and style.