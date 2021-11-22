24 Secret Santa Gifts They’ll Actually Want To Keep

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
'Fess up. We all have a drawer packed with gifts waiting to be regifted, right? There's no shame in giving a gift a new home if you're not going to love and use it — I'd even call it sustainable. But of course, being the giver of a Christmas present that ends up in a dusty regifting drawer isn't the best feeling. And while gag gifts have their time and place, meaningful gifting feels more important than ever.
If you're stuck on what to buy a co-worker, a distant relative, or an acquaintance, we've scoured the web for our top Secret Santa picks for a variety of budgets. Because sticking to a tighter budget doesn't mean being stingy with thoughtfulness.
Gifts Under $10
A spare tenner will honestly get you very far in the present department. For beauty fiends, an out-there nail polish or mini eyeshadow palette will be put to good use. Homewares are still trending and so, a Flex Factory fluorescent coaster, a boho mug, a succulent or a chic candle holder make for an equally pretty and functional present. Ahead of the new year, fresh stationery or journals can mark an optimistic new start, and we're eyeing this pack designed by Aboriginal artist Merindah-Gunya. If all else fails, chocolate always does wonders.
Gifts Under $25
Most Kris Kringle and Secret Santa budgets sit at around the $20 to $25 mark. And lucky for you, your imagination is the only limit here (well, that and the price maximum). Genderless beauty products — like these nail art stickers, this hair oil from Black-owned beauty brand Bread Beauty Supply, and this duo of silk scrunchies are suitable for beauty novices and experts alike. In the skin and body realm, Mario Badescu and Frank Body have created unisex, gift-ready packs that are perfect for Kris Kringle. For the tech lovers, we've chosen this wireless charging pad and this karaoke microphone — half gag gift, half serious gift for someone who loves to belt out some tunes. If you're looking to support artisans, marketplaces like Global Sisters make it easy to find handcrafted pieces.
Gifts Under $50
If you find yourself with a bit more dosh to spend on your friends, or you're chipping in with a couple of people, you can really start to cater to the receiver's interests. Are they in need of some relaxation? A yoga mat, gua sha tool, hand-crafted candle or face mask could be exactly what they need. Or help propel them into 2022 with a useful new hobby under their belt, like plant care or cooking. If the recipient is someone who scoffs at anything that isn't practical, a portable speaker or reusable coffee cup could be the way to go.
