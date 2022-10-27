Give Yourself A Little Treat Every Day With These Beauty Advent Calendars

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Why wait until Christmas Day for the thrill of opening presents? Beauty advent calendars are like giving yourself a teeny pressie every damn day in December, which is how the festive season should be, if you ask us.
Unlike chocolate advent calendars, which just see you eating desserts at odd hours of the day, or cheap advent calendars, which can be full of trash, beauty advent calendars are usually filled with useful minis of products you've always wanted to try, or products you'll get good use out of.
The best part? There are so many in market now that you can be sure to find one that has beauty loot you actually want, whether you're a candle fiend or want to try a bunch of luxury skincare before committing to full-sized tubs.
These are the best beauty advent calendars in Australia for 2022. We won't judge if you don't limit yourself to just one – it's Christmas!