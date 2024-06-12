Poh & Sofia’s Best Outfits On MasterChef Australia (So Far) & Where To Buy Them

Let's be real — we're not watching MasterChef Australia just for the food. Sure, we're drooling over Nat's take on Thai cuisine and dreaming of a taste of Sumeet's winning simmer sauce, but there's so much more to the show.
While the contestants are busy whipping up culinary masterpieces, you'll often find us checking out the style of two leading ladies: this season's judges, Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin. Following in the chic footsteps of Melissa Leong, who was known for her bold fashion choices on Masterchef, Poh and Sofia are continuing to redefine fashion in the kitchen.
Each week, Yeow and Levin serve up stunning looks in interesting silhouettes, bold colours and eye-catching pattern, proving that you don't need to sacrifice style in the kitchen — you can look like you’ve just stepped off a runway.
Ahead, we've rounded up all of our favourite fashion moments from Yeow and Levin in the 2024 season of MasterChef Australia. Plus, we’ve included all the details on where you can snag each piece to make your shopping experience as easy as possible.