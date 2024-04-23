“Changed My Life”: Poh Ling Yeow On Her MasterChef Australia Journey & What To Expect In Season 16

Yeow also explains that MasterChef Australia has allowed her to explore her identity more intimately. "On a personal level, I feel like it's allowed so many aspects of the more extroverted part of my personality to come out," she explains. "I'm largely introverted, but I knew there was this sort of performance side to me. There were things that I wanted to express all my life, but I've just been too shy to — and I think that very public validation really gave me so much in the way of self-esteem, not first in the eyes of the public, but even for my family."