“Approach It With Open Minds”: New MasterChef Australia Judge Sofia Levin Wants Fans To Give The New Season A Chance

For many fans, it's likely their first introduction to Sofia Levin. The food critic says fans can expect her to approach the MasterChef Australia kitchen and judging as a whole from a very different perspective thanks to her history of writing about food. "I come at it with a really broad understanding of food, different cuisines, and dishes in general," she explains, citing her experience of being exposed with different dishes across the world thanks to her journalism career. "I backed it up with the research side of things."