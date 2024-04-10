Meet Your MasterChef Australia 2024 Contestants

Step up to your benches, because MasterChef Australia is returning to our TV screens very, very soon.
The 16th season of the much-loved reality show premieres at 7:30pm on Monday, April 22 on Channel 10 and 10Play.
This season will see 22 of Australia's best home cooks battling it out in the MasterChef kitchen in the hopes of being crowned Australia's next 'MasterChef'.
The cooking show will look a little different this year, with Channel 10 announcing last year that Melissa Leong has stepped away as co-host to focus on the new spin-off series, MasterChef: Dessert Masters. Andy Allen is returning to the judging panel alongside new judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli. Fan favourite Jamie Oliver is also joining to show on a more permanent basis as a guest judge.
With the premiere almost here, Channel 10 has started introducing us to the new faces we'll see cooking in the MasterChef kitchen this season. This season's contestants include Jamie Oliver's biggest fan, a Sri Lankan Australian with a knack for spice and sass, and a man who had a close encounter with a crocodile and lived to tell the tale.
Here's everything we know about the MasterChef Australia 2024 contestants so far:
Khristian
Khristian might just be guest judge Jamie Oliver's biggest fan.
In his promo clip, Khristian explains that he was raised by a mum who had to work a lot, so he learnt how to cook for himself and his siblings by watching Oliver on the TV.
"I knew it, I knew it, I knew it, it's friggin' Jamie Oliver!" he says in the clip. "This man is one of my heroes and he's like 10 steps away from me."
"I cried when you walked in," he explains before Oliver walks over and gives him a hug. "If it wasn't for you I wouldn't be cooking. My mum worked so much that she would be like 'I can't cook for you guys, you're going to have to work it out, I have to work'."
"So I turn on the TV and the first thing I see in this beautiful man," he continues, gesturing towards the TV chef. "He taught me what I know today."
Oliver then announces that the winner of MasterChef Australia will be going to London to see him and he will "look after them".
Savindri
Sav is one of the funniest contestants to ever grace the MasterChef kitchen.
The Sri Lankan Australian is a big fan of spicy dishes and punchy one-liners.
"I want the judges to enjoy my food and I also want the Sri Lankan aunties to go, 'Oh yeah, she's doing good'," she explains in her promo clip.
Stephen
While Stephen looks like your typical Aussie bloke, he's serving up classic French food in the MasterChef kitchen.
Stephen has spent a lot of time in the Aussie outback and proudly wears a crocodile tooth around his neck that he got after a close encounter with a croc.
"The crocodile went to grab me and it grabbed the tree instead and the tooth broke off... instead of my leg," he explains to judge Jean-Christophe Novelli in his promo clip.
Juan
Juan might just have the biggest smile the competition has ever seen.
He's so excited to be in the MasterChef kitchen, he even cheers for himself as he's walking up to present his dish to the judges.
"It's so incredible to be a MasterChef and looking at the judges.... WOW!" he says in his promo clip.
Nat
According to her promo, Nat will serve up "one of the strangest dishes the MasterChef kitchen has ever seen".
"It's a Kangaroo Larb," she explains in the clip, before judge Andy Allen replies "Interesting... because there's also native Australian ingredients in it?"
But will she be able to pull it off?
Josh
Josh is a farmer from Tassie who is about to show his 'sweet side' in the MasterChef kitchen.
While Josh has a knack for turning meat and three veg into something extraordinary, he will be put to the test when he has to serve up a dessert to the judges.
"I like that fact that our rugged butcher from Tassie is about to show his sweet side," guest judge Jamie Oliver says in his promo clip. "Alright... let's see if it's cooked in the middle."
Keep checking back here as we update this article as more MasterChef Australia 2024 contestants are announced.
