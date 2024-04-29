Attention, cooks! MasterChef Australia is finally here. In 2024, we're watching on as 22 home cooks battle it out for the chance of being crowned 2024's MasterChef. This season, they're doing their thing in the kitchen in order to impress our new judging panel, featuring Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, Andy Allen and Jean-Christophe Novelli.
As contestants attempt to fry and whisk their way to the $250,000 prize, we've lost a few budding chefs on our way to the grand finale. Here's who's been eliminated from MasterChef Australia 2024 so far.
James, Eliminated Episode 5
When the first elimination of the season rolled around, James was, unfortunately, the cook to get the chop. While he was hoping to impress, his squid-based dish was undercooked and considered the "least impressive" dish by judge Poh Ling Yeow.
"It's been a privilege to be with these guys and to be cooking in front of your kind watchful eyes," the 38-year-old from Western Australia said after being eliminated. "It's that weird feeling of being proud of yourself, but also disappointed."