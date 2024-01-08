Awards season is officially upon us, with the 81st Golden Globes finally kicking off — the first big awards show of the year.
The controversial awards show looked to be one of the most diverse yet, with a greater presence of people of colour and women in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association board.
While Celine Song and Greta Gerwig were both beaten out by Christopher Nolan in the best director's category, the 2024 iteration of the show did see women of colour win big, with Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Ali Wong (Beef), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) all taking home a Golden Globe.
Gladstone has become the first Indigenous person to win in the best drama actress category, marking the occasion by opening her victory speech by speaking in the Blackfeet language.
"I love everyone in this room right now, thank you," Gladstone said in her speech. "I don't have words. I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, the beautiful community nation that raised me and encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this."
The awards show also saw three Australian women nominated for awards. While Margot Robbie didn't win for her performance in Barbie, we still saw two Aussie women take home Golden Globes — Sarah Snook and Elizabeth Debicki.
Snook was awarded Best Actress in a Drama Series for her ruthless portrayal of Succession's Shiv Roy in the show's final season. The two-time Golden Globes winner grew up in Adelaide, South Australia.
"Thank you Jesse for casting me in this and Francine for putting me in front of Jesse," she said in her acceptance speech. "This show, it's changed my life. And everybody in it was amazing. The cast, the crew are fantastic. This was a team effort. It was always a team and that was what made the show amazing, I think, to be a part of."
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki won the award for the best supporting actress on television for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown. The Melburnian has well and truly put Australia on the map thanks to her heartfelt and haunting portrayal of Diana.
"Thank you so much! Thank you to the creatives of this show for trusting me with this part," she shared after winning the award. "To cast and crew, to my beautiful pretend children who I just adore, to my mum and my dad, my partner Kristian who said 'Don't thank me so that I'm not on television' but I'm gonna thank you anyway."
"This is just astonishing to me… I just want to say thank you to my beloved and dear Godmother who left us too quickly, too soon," she continued. "This one is for you, baby.”
Meanwhile, Margot Robbie missed on any best actress nods, but Barbie won the award for the best cinematic and box office achievement. "I would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth, the movie theatres," Robbie said during her acceptance speech.
Yes, there's still plenty of improvement to be had at awards shows and Hollywood as a whole. But if we're honest, we can't help but feel chuffed that many women of colour, as well as two Australian women, have cemented themselves amongst some of the greats (where they belong!).