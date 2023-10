Contrary to popular belief, gift giving (yes, even holiday gift giving ) should not raise your blood pressure, induce an anxiety attack, or spark anger. Rather it can and should be quite the pleasant experience — so much so, you may even score a gem or two for yourself along the way. How does one achieve such gifting bliss? By keeping it simple. And if there's one retailer that knows how to make a shopping spree stress-free, it's Free People