Contrary to popular belief, gift giving (yes, even holiday gift giving) should not raise your blood pressure, induce an anxiety attack, or spark anger. Rather it can and should be quite the pleasant experience — so much so, you may even score a gem or two for yourself along the way. How does one achieve such gifting bliss? By keeping it simple. And if there's one retailer that knows how to make a shopping spree stress-free, it's Free People.
From cozy candles to stylish garments, sporty accessories to nifty pet gear, Free People offers a wide range of crowd-pleasing products for plenty of loved ones on your list. And, as luck would have it, we corralled a hefty selection of the retailer's most excellent finds. So whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping, sifting through inventories for a special occasion, or hey, simply celebrating yourself — scroll on for 24 utterly dashing Free People gifts. Oh, and did we mention they're all under $50?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Best Cozy Free People Gifts Under $50
Cold weather is the perfect excuse to stock up on the coziest buys. And while we wholeheartedly recommend cashing in on Free People's supple fabrics — faux fur scarves, velvet socks, fuzzy bags, and the like — we mustn't forget the potent, cozy essence of a (bestselling) balsam fir candle.
The Best Stylish Free People Gifts Under $50
For the loved one who always shows up and shows out at the annual holiday party, look no further than Free People's clothing aisle. Yes, most of the brand's top-rated apparel surpasses the $50 mark — but dig a little deeper and you'll find all kinds of outfit-elevating buys. We're talking chic layering tops, lacy bralettes, adorable knit boleros, and bold beanies.
The Best Free People Sporty Gifts Under $50
Did a gym-obsessed bestie make their way onto your nice list this year? Treat them to some new, sporty accessories for their next sweat sesh from Free People's popular in-house brand, FP movement. It even features a few finds for those who like a little adventure (i.e. an aprés ski balaclava).
The Best Hair Accessories Under $50
Free People knows how to spot a trend — especially in the world of hair accessories. You can see bows, claw clips, and chunky headbands sitting pretty in its virtual aisles.
The Best Free People Baubles Under $50
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Jewelry is a crowd-pleasing gift as old as time. Keep things personal with a monogrammed necklace, birthstone ring, or heart-shaped bracelet. But if you don't know exactly what they like or just want to keep it more casual, look to the retailer's unique Rosette Stud Pack — they'll get five pairs of earrings with stone accents and, to top it off, a velvet rose pin.
The Best Free People Pet Gifts Under $50
IFYKYK, pet parents are some of the easiest giftees to shop for. If their dog likes it, they love it. Fortunately, Free People always keeps pups in mind with its collection of cute bag holders, on-the-go dog bowls, treat pouches, and, you know, furry outerwear.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.