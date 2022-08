Is Color-Blind Casting In Regency-Era Romances Really Progressive? Or Just Delusional?

In Season 2 of Bridgerton , viewers got to see two Indian heroines – Kate Sharma ( Simone Ashley ) and Edwina Sharma ( Charithra Chandran ). South Asians have some of the lowest rates of representation in Hollywood and both Ashley and Chandran are Tamil, a South Asian group that has faced vehement discrimination. While this was in many ways, a huge win for representation, it was still jarring for me to see two Indian women absorb themselves into British society with what some felt were largely superficial — and regionally inconsistent — mentions of their Indian culture and only passing hints of colonialism. During the Regency era, India’s people and resources were controlled by the merchant organization East India Company , part of the British Empire’s long arm of power. Britain also stationed troops and administrators in India, collected crushing taxes from Indian people and looted Indian treasures (which you can see today, tucked away in the British Museum, along with detailed information on where and who they stole it from). In Bridgerton, this looting and occupation is never explicitly called what it is. But if we have a basic understanding of colonial history, we know there is no other explanation.