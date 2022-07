The Internet’s Reviews of Persuasion Are In & The Burns Are Epic

The film, which arrived on Netflix on Friday, stars Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, one of Austen's most beloved literary heroines. When she was 19, Elliot was persuaded to break off her engagement to Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) because he was a mere "commoner" without any fortune.Around seven years later, Wentworth returns to England as a decorated member of the Royal Navy, leading to a painful reunion for the former fiancés. It would be a shame to say too much more in case you don't know the story, but Anne certainly goes on a journey.