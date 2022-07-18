Story from Entertainment

The Internet’s Reviews of Persuasion Are In & The Burns Are Epic

Nick Levine
Photo: Netflix
Jane Austen fans are very protective of her legacy, so Netflix's yassified adaptation of Persuasion, her last completed novel, was always going to be a talking point.
The film, which arrived on Netflix on Friday, stars Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, one of Austen's most beloved literary heroines. When she was 19, Elliot was persuaded to break off her engagement to Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) because he was a mere "commoner" without any fortune.

Around seven years later, Wentworth returns to England as a decorated member of the Royal Navy, leading to a painful reunion for the former fiancés. It would be a shame to say too much more in case you don't know the story, but Anne certainly goes on a journey.
Throughout the novel, Austen writes Anne as an intelligent, sensitive and independent young woman, which is why she still strikes a real chord with readers today.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the new movie attempts to update Austen's story in a way that many critics are comparing to Fleabag. Johnson's Anne often talks directly to the camera – much like Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character – and the dialogue has definitely been given a modern gloss.
One line that's drawing particular ire from Austenites: "If you’re a five in London, you’re a 10 in Bath." Check out some of the most savage reactions below.
Still, there are also plenty of people sharing how much they enjoyed Persuasion, so it probably pays to keep an open mind before you give it a go. You can check out the trailer below.
