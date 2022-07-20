Persuasion Is Not Good But It Gets This Right About Mourning An Ex

Later, Anne says this equally horrible yet equally relatable line: "Now we’re worse than exes. We’re friends." I got that, too. Whenever my ex told me he really valued my friendship, it should have made me feel happy that we’d finally reached this point after years of frosty animosity or determined silence but it made me feel as crushed as Anne looks when Wentworth says he’d like them to be friends. I know that look; I’ve done that look, albeit over text. When you’re awkward exes, the relationship is hovering in some form, simmering between the two of you like a pot you could potentially bring back to the boil. But when one of you says they see the other as a friend, that’s it. The hob’s off and you can expect to start receiving WhatsApps that start: "Sorry for the slow reply, I’m so bad at WhatsApp…" Now, you’re one of many.