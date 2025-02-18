What Oscar-Nominated Brazilian Film I’m Still Here Can Teach Us About Resisting Fascism

And then she leaves. She knows she can’t raise her five kids on her own, so she takes her family from their picturesque Rio de Janiero beach house to an apartment in São Paulo. Her parents live there and are ready to help. It’s another rupture. At least one of the kids worries about what will happen if their father comes back and the family’s not there. Thankfully, the home they built together, so easily violated by their own government, does them one more solid: the sale provides Eunice with the nest egg she needs to start over, even if she has to do the transaction in cash to avoid complicit bankers.