Confused About Antifa? Here's What To Read

When addressing the nation after violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA resulted in three deaths, President Donald Trump condemned both the far-right and the far-left. "I think there is blame on both sides," he said when doubling down on his original comments Tuesday.
Antifa counter-protesters (short for antifascist or Anti-Fascist Action) were present at the Charlottesville rallies in opposition of the neo-Nazi and KKK members defending a confederate statue the city planned to remove.
If you're unsure what "antifa" means, what the groups stand for, or what they were doing in Charlottesville, take the time to educate yourself. Check out these articles, books, and films to better understand the far-left movement.
Articles:
"Anti-fascist activists take on Trump and the far right: 'Resistance is our only shot,'" The Guardian
Books:
Stanislao G. Pugliese
Hugo García, Mercedes Yusta, Xavier Tabet, and Cristina Clímaco.
Videos:
This is a good place to start if you want to know more about the far-left movement. And if you want to educate yourself on white nationalism, make sure to check out this reading list.
