Want To Educate Yourself On White Nationalism? Here's What To Read

Over the weekend, white nationalist demonstrations in Charlottesville, VA were a stark reminder that racist ideology is still alive in America. And for white people who don't fully understand what "white nationalism" means or want to be a better ally to people of color, it's important to educate yourself.
While it may seem daunting to read up on a complicated issue, you shouldn't rely on your friends of color to educate you on racism — it's not their job to take on that additional labor.
There are plenty of tools out there to walk you through America's racist past (and present) and explain what led up to this weekend's events in Charlottesville. To start, check out these articles, books, podcasts, and films.
Advertisement
Articles:
Feminism
Books:
Elizabeth Hale
Alexander
by Ibram X. Kendi
Podcasts:
Videos:
This is by no means a complete or all-encompassing list, but it's a good place to start if you want to educate yourself on racism and white nationalism in America.
Advertisement