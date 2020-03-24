30 Years Later, Pretty Woman Is So Much More Than A Guilty Pleasure

The movie’s premise is still controversial. It most certainly requires a healthy dose of suspended disbelief (as all fairy tales do). But love it or hate it, its cultural impact is undeniable. I suspect the reason behind Pretty Woman’s continued appeal is its age. The movie screams of a kind of late 1980s, early 1990s consumerism that firmly dates it, even as its aspirations are rooted in a more fundamental version of the American Dream. Vivian’s outfits may be back in style (and if her salmon-coloured bermuda/blazer combo just happened to find itself in my closet, I would not object), but the gender dynamics portrayed in the film certainly are not. But knowing that, and having that hindsight, allows the audience to sit back and just enjoy something that we might feel we have to find issue with today.