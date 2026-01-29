In Wonder Man Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Perfectly Captures The Anxiety Of Excellence

Wonder Man is technically a superhero show, but it's really about what happens when you realise that the superpowers you've been hiding might be less scary than the ordinary vulnerabilities you refuse to show. The Marvel series is a surprisingly tender meditation on perfectionism, performance, and the paralysing fear of not being enough. It's about the courage it takes to just show up as yourself — flawed, uncertain, still figuring it out — in a world that demands perfection from people who look like you. Sure, you may walk away from Wonder Man wishing there was more backstory to how (and if) Simon becomes Wonder Man, but I think the series perfectly sets up another season. There's time for the superhero stuff. For now, we get to live inside Simon's tumultuous mind with him.