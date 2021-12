Jessie Buckley On The Lost Daughter: “What Is A Good Woman?”

As our chat draws to a close, Buckley reveals that she thought of her own mother a lot in the making of the The Lost Daughter; she was someone she felt to be the “backbone” of the film for her in every way. Due to the pandemic, the first time they saw each other in two years was at the London Film Festival premiere for the film. “I'm the eldest of five; she's had five kids – four girls and one boy,” Buckley remembers. “[When she watched the film] I genuinely felt like she took a huge sigh of relief, and felt so part of this common experience that had never really been spoken about out loud. It made me feel so proud to be her daughter, and proud to be speaking this truth. I just recognised [Leda] in all the women in my life. She's my mother. She's my sister. She's my girlfriends.” She beams from ear to ear, her Kerry accent lilting joyfully. “She's me.”