10 Incredible Films You Need To See This Autumn

Spencer

Probably one of the most meme-ified films of the past year, but that doesn’t detract from Pablo Larraín’s sweepingly beautiful and tragic glimpse into the life of Princess Diana , with a haunting Kristen Stewart at the helm. The film imagines a Christmas weekend at Sandringham in the early 1990s. Diana roams the castle-like confines of the estate alone. Once celebrated, she is now scrutinised by the press, which is awash with very public reports that her husband Prince Charles is in love with someone else. She is – and always has been – an outsider, and the isolation has pushed her to breaking point. A heartbreaking and raw portrait of the loneliest royal figure there ever was, sure to stoke the fires of the public's obsession for years to come.Out 5th November.