Rose Plays Julie Is The Satisfying #MeToo Thriller We’ve Been Waiting For

When Rose finally tracks down her father, Peter Doyle, a revered archaeologist played with slippery charm by Aidan Gillen ( Game of Thrones ), the overwhelming sense of dread pounds like blood in the ears. Rose has donned the disguise of a black bobbed wig and fake (but once real) name Julie, pretending to be an actor researching a role which requires her to volunteer on an archaeological dig – the same way Ellen met Peter all those years ago. The disguise is unnecessary, considering that Peter isn’t even aware of her existence or how history has echoed the pain he inflicted, but she has a plan and the film’s uneasy pace is building up to something cataclysmic. On the dig site, Rose’s cold gaze homes in on Peter from a distance as she asks other volunteers what he’s like. "Yeah, he’s nice," they reply. That's the message Rose Plays Julie is trying to hammer home: they often are.