I mean, do we get dressed? Do we set an alarm? Does leftover turkey have an expiry date? (The last question is of course a Christmas joke because everyone knows that not a shred of turkey makes it past midday on Boxing Day.)
The one thing we can count on is plenty of brilliant new releases on our television screens to help us ride out the weirdness – and this year, they’re in abundance. From period adventure adaptations to festive specials and cat-and-mouse thrillers, here’s everything to watch in that weird period between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day…