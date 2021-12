These thought-provoking questions are at the forefront of BBC One’s compelling new crime thriller You Don’t Know Me, adapted from Imran Mahmood’s bestselling novel of the same name and penned by The Crown and Vigil writer Tom Edge. Set in London, the four-part series follows a young man named Hero (played by Samuel Adewunmi) who is standing trial for the murder of another young man. The evidence – blood under his fingernails, firearm residue on his skin – is condemning and stacking up against him. But facing a lifetime in prison with a likely guilty verdict, he maintains his innocence. In a last-ditch attempt to sway the jury's minds, he stands in the dock and begins to tell the remarkable story of what led him to this very moment: risking his life to save the woman he loves.