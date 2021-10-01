Ridley Road Is The BBC’s Disturbing New Nazi Spy Thriller

In one scene in Ridley Road, Vivien is beginning to balk at the weight of her responsibilities as the dangers of going deeper undercover dawn on her. These are violent, hateful people, not to be messed with. But the 62 Group wants her to go further in. Nervously she faces off with Soly, reasoning that her political standpoint alone is adequate involvement. "I don’t agree with their views, I find them utterly despicable," she stammers.