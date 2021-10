Ridley Road Is The BBC’s Disturbing New Nazi Spy Thriller

At which point Soly launches into an impassioned diatribe which calls to mind American political activist Angela Davis’ essay written during the Black Lives Matter movement. "Anyone can find views objectionable," he tells Vivien. "It doesn’t matter if you’re non-racist or non-fascist, no. It only matters whether you are anti. It doesn’t matter if you can sit in your salon, filing your nails and shaking your head at the wireless, but then you switch it off and you carry on with the same old routine. The question is, what do we do when we switch off the wireless? An anti-fascist fights. An anti-fascist does."